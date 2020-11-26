High school hockey team presents check to local food bank

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The hockey team at North High School in Eau Claire presented Feed My People Food Bank with a $1,000 donation Wednesday.

The hockey players raised the money through their annual 25-mile bicycle ride, which helps benefit the team and the food bank.

“When it was a good time to see how much they would help how much impact they had, I can only imagine how many donations that they should be needing and asking for right now to provide for those same communities and then provide for new communities that before weren’t as needy,” said team captain Sam Thorp.

The need is obvious during the coronavirus pandemic. Food bank Executive Director Nancy Renkes said the number of people needing help is up 35 to 40 percent some months compared to the previous year.

“Normally, when we distribute in the mornings, we distribute for an hour, from 10 to 11, we’ll see about 120 guests come through for food. This morning we saw about 200,” she said Wednesday.

With many people facing economic hardship, donations are necessary to keep meeting the high demand for food. Renkes said this makes each donations, even small ones, very powerful.

“You would be amazed. The amount of donations that we have seen through this pandemic from individuals in our community. And sometimes those come with notes to say ‘I can’t do a lot but here’s $2.’ Two dollars for Feed My People goes a long way because of our buying power,” she said.

Renkes also said during these tough times the help is even more important because families can’t function on empty stomachs.

“We always say that a hungry person has one problem, they’re hungry. It’s hard to even understand or deal with any other problems that you might be having if you can’t figure out how to put food on your table,” she said.

For more information on volunteering, donating or how to get help, head to the food bank’s website.

