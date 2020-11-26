Hope Gospel Mission hands out free Thanksgiving meals

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Hope Gospel Mission handed out about 500 meals to families in need on Thanksgiving afternoon.

In lieu of its typical indoor meal, the organization hosted a drive thru for people to pick up a meal and take it home.

Cars began lining up early at Hope Gospel Mission all the way to Clairemont Drive to make sure they could pick up a meal.

“We are serving a traditional Thanksgiving meal with turkey, stuffing, cranberries, pumpkin pie, potatoes, green beans and of course some dinner rolls,” says Brett Geboy, Community Relations for Hope Gospel Mission. “We hope to be a blessing to the community by bringing hot traditional Thanksgiving meals to people who are in need or want a traditional meal.”

Several volunteers came out to make sure people could have what they need to celebrate the holiday.

“I love volunteering and being with the people and any way I could show God’s love, I am all in,” says volunteer, Elizabeth Hunt. “This feels more distant but I think you just make the best out of situations.”

As the effects of the pandemic cause financial challenges for some this holiday season, Geboy says the free meal becomes even more important.

“People are struggling a bit more we know,” Geboy says. “We are going to do the best we can to serve everybody who needs it.”

Geboy says he is thankful for the volunteers that came out and the community members that donated to make sure everyone could have a Thanksgiving meal. The organization is always looking for donations to continue with events like Thanksgiving. For more information about Hope Gospel Mission visit its website.

