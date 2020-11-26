Ravens-Steelers game moved from Thursday night to Sunday on NBC

(AP/WEAU)- The Thanksgiving night game between the Ravens and Steelers has been switched to Sunday because of coronavirus issues with Baltimore. The NFL announced the move Wednesday and placed the game at 12:15 p.m. Sunday here on WEAU.

Previously, it was scheduled for NBC’s prime-time telecast on Thanksgiving Day.

The game will be part of two games on NBC on Sunday, with the Packers hosting the Bears on Sunday Night Football with kickoff scheduled for 7:20 p.m.

Baltimore placed outside linebacker Pernell McPhee on the reserve/COVID-19 list, joining running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins and defensive tackle Brandon Williams. The Cleveland Browns placed linebacker Sione Takitaki on the COVID-19 list. He’ll miss Sunday’s game in Jacksonville along with star end Myles Garrett, who also sat out last week’s game after falling ill.

