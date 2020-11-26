Voices of COVID: L.E. Phillips-Libertas Treatment Center

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - We’re continuing to hear from healthcare workers and the impact COVID-19 has taken on them and their patients.

But it’s not just those who are directly infected with the virus that are being impacted.

A Registered Nurse at L.E. Phillips-Libertas Treatment Center explains why the pandemic is taking a toll on those who suffer from drug and alcohol addiction.

“Addiction is a really complicated thing, it’s a disease of body, mind, and spirit. But I think isolation can play a huge factor in that there can be real cycles of shame that go on as there is that isolation,” says Zach Couture. “It feels like we have seen a lot more people who have had sustained periods of recovery who have returned to use. People who have had 5, 6 years where they have been working their recovery program and during this time of a pandemic and just the stress that’s been going on they’ve been returning to use and in one sense it has been really hard to see that. To see people who have been very successful have the struggle, but in another sense it’s also been a really great time to see how people are willing to continue to work on recovery and to have that hope that even in the midst of this incredibly stressful time that people are still pursuing recovery and they are still attaining that.”

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.