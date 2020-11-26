Wisconsin reports nearly 5,100 new cases of COVID-19 on Thanksgiving

WISCONSIN (WBAY, WEAU) – The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is reporting 84 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and one new death. There are now 7,563 positive cases in the county and 57 total deaths. There are currently 201 people hospitalized. Dunn County Health reports 69 new cases for a total of 2,720. There are no new deaths in the county. Chippewa County is reporting 75 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 4,530. There is one new reported death as the death toll in Chippewa Co. is now 49. The Coulee Collaborative is reporting 110 new cases of the virus for an overall total of 7,761. There are no new deaths.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Wisconsin identified almost 5,100 new coronavirus cases (5,095) in its latest batch of test results Thursday, continuing a decline from the peak near 8,000 cases a week and a day ago. More than 1 in 3 tests came back positive. The positivity rate was about 37% (37.05%) of the 13,751 tests received. The remaining 8,653 tests were negative.

Doctors know death doesn’t take a holiday, and on Thanksgiving the Wisconsin Department of Health Services added 62 more COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 3,240. The death rate rose back to 0.87% of all known coronavirus cases, a rate we hadn’t seen since November 7. At the current pace, COVID-19 could be comparable to the third-leading cause of death in Wisconsin next week, behind only heart disease and cancer, surpassing the 3,786 accidental deaths in 2018.

The 7-day averages for new cases and deaths declined, however. Based on DHS figures, the state averaged 5,152 new cases every day since last Thursday. The last time saw a comparable average was on November 6, when the average was 5,139. It jumped to 5,394 the next day. The average number of deaths ticked down to 52 deaths per day since last Thursday after peaking at an average 55 deaths per day on Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.