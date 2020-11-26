Advertisement

Wisconsin reports nearly 5,100 new cases of COVID-19 on Thanksgiving

The WV DHHR is reporting 17 new COVID-19 deaths.
The WV DHHR is reporting 17 new COVID-19 deaths.(AP images)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN (WBAY, WEAU) –  The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is reporting 84 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and one new death.  There are now 7,563 positive cases in the county and 57 total deaths.  There are currently 201 people hospitalized.   Dunn County Health reports 69 new cases for a total of 2,720.  There are no new deaths in the county.  Chippewa County is reporting 75 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 4,530.   There is one new reported death as the death toll in Chippewa Co. is now 49.   The Coulee Collaborative is reporting 110 new cases of the virus for an overall total of 7,761.   There are no new deaths.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Wisconsin identified almost 5,100 new coronavirus cases (5,095) in its latest batch of test results Thursday, continuing a decline from the peak near 8,000 cases a week and a day ago. More than 1 in 3 tests came back positive. The positivity rate was about 37% (37.05%) of the 13,751 tests received. The remaining 8,653 tests were negative.

Doctors know death doesn’t take a holiday, and on Thanksgiving the Wisconsin Department of Health Services added 62 more COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 3,240. The death rate rose back to 0.87% of all known coronavirus cases, a rate we hadn’t seen since November 7. At the current pace, COVID-19 could be comparable to the third-leading cause of death in Wisconsin next week, behind only heart disease and cancer, surpassing the 3,786 accidental deaths in 2018.

The 7-day averages for new cases and deaths declined, however. Based on DHS figures, the state averaged 5,152 new cases every day since last Thursday. The last time saw a comparable average was on November 6, when the average was 5,139. It jumped to 5,394 the next day. The average number of deaths ticked down to 52 deaths per day since last Thursday after peaking at an average 55 deaths per day on Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dunn County drug arrest
Chippewa Falls man arrested for possession of multiple drugs
gavel
ECPD: ‘He was freaking out and his voice was shaky”
Dunn County death investigation
3 charged and in custody after Hayward man found dead in welfare check
Michael Weber
DNR Warden taken into custody after sheriff’s office responds to argument
Demolition is underway on the former Kmart site in Eau Claire, with plans to turn it into a new...
Eau Claire City Council on new Hy-Vee store, poultry licenses

Latest News

Around 100,000 lights are up in Irvine Park for the annual Christmas Village.
Christmas Village lights up Irvine Park for 33rd year
Schuetzy's Tavern hosted its first "Gobble Wobble" run Thursday morning.
Chippewa County bar hosts ‘Gobble Wobble’ Run
Christmas Village at Irvine Park Begins 33rd Year
Christmas Village at Irvine Park Begins 33rd Year
Schuetzy's Tavern Gobble Wabble
Schuetzy's Tavern Gobble Wobble
Donated meal for working firefighters and paramedics
Firefighters working on Thanksgiving spend the holiday with their ‘second family’