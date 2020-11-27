Advertisement

Alex Trebek: Be thankful, keep the faith

By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 9:33 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Alex Trebek asked people to “be thankful” and “keep the faith” in a Thanksgiving message recorded shortly before the “Jeopardy!” host’s death.

Jeopardy Productions, Inc. released footage of his message, taken during a taping of the show.

“Happy Thanksgiving, ladies and gentlemen,” Trebek said. “You know, in spite of what America and the rest of the world is experiencing right now, there are many reasons to be thankful. There are more and more people extending helpful hands to do a kindness to their neighbors, and that’s a good thing.

“Keep the faith. We are going to get through all of this, and we will be a better society because of it.”

Trebek died Nov. 8 at the age of 80. The host of “Jeopardy!” for more than 30 years had been battling advanced pancreatic cancer.

His final episodes are scheduled to air the week of Jan. 4.

Record-holding contestant Ken Jennings has been announced as the first of multiple planned interim hosts until a permanent one is hired.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shooting
Milwaukee Police say a teenager has been shot and killed
Couple finds 66 bottles of whisky in their home while doing renovations.
Couple finds walls of whisky in new home
crash
One person is dead after Friday morning crash
Dunn County drug arrest
Chippewa Falls man arrested for possession of multiple drugs
Dunn County death investigation
3 charged and in custody after Hayward man found dead in welfare check

Latest News

Mannequins stand on display Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at the Ann Taylor store with an online...
Virus keeps Black Friday crowds thin, shoppers shift online
FILE - This Aug. 28, 2020, file photo shows the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Ind. The...
New rule could allow gas, firing squads for US executions
CDC image of the COVID-19 virus.
National Guard community testing site closed for Thanksgiving weekend
Courtesy: WMTV
Wisconsin CB Wildgoose says he plans to enter NFL draft
Americans begin what is typically a festive time, under the cloud of an intensifying Covid-19...
Pandemic holiday season begins