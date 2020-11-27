Chippewa County bar hosts ‘Gobble Wobble’ Run

LAFAYETTE, Wis. (WEAU) - People started their Thanksgiving with a run in the Town of Lafayette Thursday morning. It was Schutzy’s Tavern’s inaugural “Gobble Wobble.”

The bar’s owner, Lisa Schuetz, said she created the run because she wanted to have an outdoor Thanksgiving event this year so people could safely celebrate the holiday during the coronavirus pandemic. Participants received a “Gobble Wobble” face covering and hand sanitizer.

“It’s a different year and we’re trying to respect COVID and the pandemic and the social distancing so to have all these people take part in it, just it means so much to us,” Schuetz said.

Participants were also supporting a good cause. It cost them $10 to enter the run. All proceeds went to the Community Foundation of Chippewa Falls. Schuetz said the foundation helps local businesses affected by the pandemic.

