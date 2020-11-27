Christmas tree sales see early spike in sales amid pandemic

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -To put the Christmas tree up before or after Thanksgiving?

For Bryan’s Christmas Trees, the selling season begins on Thanksgiving weekend.

Co-owner Shelley Waughtal says it’s been like that for the last 25 years, until 2020.

“A couple weeks ago we had people calling wondering if--when our trees were going to be out I think people are just looking for some kind of sense of normalcy and hope in this season,” Waughtal says.

Therese Olson, co-owner at Lowes Creek Tree Farm says they’ve been receiving calls since October with people looking for an early Christmas.

“I will say that this year because of the unusual situation a lot of people were thinking about Christmas ahead of time, and we had quite a few customers out here for the last two weeks wanting to pick out their Christmas tree and celebrate Christmas and have some happiness in their homes,” Olson says.

Getting a tree the day after Thanksgiving is tradition for Bailey Merrill

She says she doesn’t like putting the cart before the horse but made an exception with holiday lights instead.

“These years a little extra special we started decorating early, got our lights up just to be thankful and happy in the season this year,” says Merrill.

Same goes for Calvin and Carl, two students at the University of Wisconsin, who draw the line at Thanksgiving.

“Gotta save room for Thanksgiving, Thanksgiving is important; I don’t think people should overlook thanksgiving, it’s one of the better holidays, and it is!” says Calvin and Carl.

Although when the needles fall,

“but at my house in Madison, for college we do have a small artificial tree up, but I don’t know if we can count that,” Calvin laughs.

Tree or no tree, Olson says after 29 years of running the farm with her husband, the message remains the same.

“We just want everybody to be safe together so everybody can say Merry Christmas,” says Olson

With Christmas cheer carrying a little more meaning this year.

