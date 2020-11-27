Christmas Village lights up Irvine Park for 33rd year

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s the time of the year when 100,000 lights luminate the night at Irvine Park for the annual Christmas Village.

For those near, and in some cases far, the Christmas Village is a holiday tradition.

One that won’t be stopped this year by COVID-19.

“There are people that have gotten married in the village, there’s proposals that have occurred in the village. People have their Christmas picture, family Christmas picture, in the village. So it’s an annual event for people to come to the village,” said Chippewa Falls Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director Dick Hebert.

More than 200 volunteers helped transform the park into the Christmas Village.

Helping put up the lights like every year, and also creating some new displays.

“It’s a police department display and this is something that we’ve been trying to do for many years. It’s been designed and painted by our Christmas Village artist Jeanne Arneson,” explained Hebert.

Fun for the whole family, you can take in the sights safely from your car or walking through the park according to Hebert.

“People can definitely be safe if they stay in their vehicle. And then we encourage people to walk if they want to walk, if they do walk people should wear a mask and social distance,” he said.

A staple for Chippewa Falls, that spreads beyond just Irvine Park.

“Hopefully when they come into town they do some shopping, or they stop and gas up and go some place to eat,” said Hebert.

The Christmas Village is open from Thanksgiving night through New Years Day, from 7 a.m.-9 30 p.m.

It is free to walk around the park, although donations are appreciated.

