COVID-19 outbreak pushes Steelers-Ravens to next Tuesday

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) -- The Baltimore Ravens’ bout with a COVID-19 outbreak has forced the NFL to postpone the team’s trip to Pittsburgh for a second time.

The league announced Friday the Ravens (6-4) against the unbeaten Steelers (10-0) will now take place on Tuesday night. The game was originally scheduled for Thanksgiving then moved to Sunday afternoon after an initial wave of players on the Ravens tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The postponement forced the NFL to move Dallas’ visit to Baltimore next week from Thursday to Monday, Dec. 7. The unbeaten Steelers (10-0) will now have a short week to prepare for a visit from the Washington Football Team (4-7) on Dec. 6.

