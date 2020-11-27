Advertisement

Hulu offers Black Friday deal

Hulu is offering a Black Friday special price for its streaming service, available through Monday.(Hulu via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 8:48 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
(CNN) - There’s a Black Friday sale that could be perfect for someone who has been stuck at home since March - the gift of streaming more TV shows at home.

Hulu is offering access to its ad-supported streaming TV service for $1.99 a month.

The discount price is good for a full year. It then reverts to its usual monthly price of $5.99.

If you already are a Hulu subscriber, you may still save as the deal applies to both new as well as eligible returning subscribers.

Also, anyone who has signed up in the last three months can take advantage of the Black Friday sale.

The deal is a limited time offer. It’s available at Hulu.com through the end of Monday.

