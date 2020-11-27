Advertisement

National Guard community testing site closed for Thanksgiving weekend

CDC image of the COVID-19 virus.
CDC image of the COVID-19 virus.(KTUU)
By Maria Blough
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Thanksgiving holiday is leading to changes at COVID-19 testing sites in Eau Claire.

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department announced that the Wisconsin National Guard testing site off Highway 12 will be closed on Friday and Saturday.

Marshfield Clinic Health System, Prevea Health and Mayo Clinic Health System will continue to have their testing sites open this weekend.

For a complete list of testing site times and locations in the county, click HERE.

COVID testing sites
COVID testing sites(WEAU)

