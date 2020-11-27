One person is dead after Friday morning crash
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE CO, Wis. (WEAU) -A 46-year-old woman is dead after a single vehicle crash early Friday morning.
The incident happened around 3 a.m. near Highway 27 in the township of Bridge Creek.
The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office said the car left the road and hit a tree. They believe alcohol was a contributing factor of the crash.
The driver died at the scene.
This crash is still under investigation.
