One person is dead after Friday morning crash

By Maria Blough
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE CO, Wis. (WEAU) -A 46-year-old woman is dead after a single vehicle crash early Friday morning.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. near Highway 27 in the township of Bridge Creek.

The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office said the car left the road and hit a tree. They believe alcohol was a contributing factor of the crash.

The driver died at the scene.

This crash is still under investigation.

