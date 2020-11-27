State reports 57 more hospitalizations and 17 new deaths Friday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports an increase of 1,300 positive COVID-19 cases on Friday. The number of active cases in the state sits at 71,000.

An additional 57 people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic stands at 16,715.

The state also reported 17 new deaths on Friday putting the total number of deaths at 3,257.

80% of people with COVID-19 in the state have recovered.

According to Friday’s report, 8,498 tests came back negative.

Chippewa County reports one new case and one new death. Its total is now at 4,531 confirmed COVID cases and 50 deaths.

Dunn County remains at 2,720 cases and 12 deaths.

Eau Claire County stands at 7,563 cases of COVID-19 and 57 deaths.

La Crosse County’s cases increased by 52 with a new total of 7,813 confirmed COVID cases. It’s also reporting one new death with the total number of deaths in the county sitting at 35.

