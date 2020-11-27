Advertisement

US appeals court rejects Trump appeal over Pennsylvania race

Election 2020
Election 2020(WRDW)
By MARYCLAIRE DALE
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) --  A federal appeals court in Philadelphia has rejected President Donald Trump’s latest effort to challenge the election results in a case that could reach the U.S. Supreme Court if Trump appeals.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals echoed a string of other courts in finding his campaign offered no evidence of any election fraud. Instead, the court said “the campaign’s claims have no merit.”

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani called the election process fraudulent during oral arguments in a lower court last week, but offered no proof.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann said the case had been “haphazardly stitched together” ..,. like “Frankenstein’s Monster.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shooting
Milwaukee Police say a teenager has been shot and killed
Couple finds 66 bottles of whisky in their home while doing renovations.
Couple finds walls of whisky in new home
crash
One person is dead after Friday morning crash
Dunn County drug arrest
Chippewa Falls man arrested for possession of multiple drugs
Dunn County death investigation
3 charged and in custody after Hayward man found dead in welfare check

Latest News

Mannequins stand on display Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at the Ann Taylor store with an online...
Virus keeps Black Friday crowds thin, shoppers shift online
CDC image of the COVID-19 virus.
National Guard community testing site closed for Thanksgiving weekend
Courtesy: WMTV
Wisconsin CB Wildgoose says he plans to enter NFL draft
NFL Logo
COVID-19 outbreak pushes Steelers-Ravens to next Tuesday
President Donald Trump departs after participating in a video teleconference call with members...
Appeals court rejects Trump challenge of Pennsylvania race