Wisconsin CB Wildgoose says he plans to enter NFL draft

Courtesy: WMTV
Courtesy: WMTV(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin cornerback Rachad Wildgoose is declaring for the NFL draft and isn’t expected to play in the Badgers’ remaining games this season.

Wildgoose announced his decision via Twitter on Friday.

He injured his shoulder in the first half of a 17-7 loss at Northwestern last week and had his arm in a sling for the second half of the game.

The 5-foot-11 junior from Miami played two games for the 18th-ranked Badgers this season and had six tackles.

