5,000 more cases and 167 new hospitalizations as Wisconsin DHS reports Saturday’s COVID-19 numbers

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports an increase of 5,033 positive COVID-19 cases on Saturday. The number of active cases in the state sits at 74,000.

An additional 167 people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic stands at 16,882.

The state also reported 28 new deaths on Saturday putting the total number of deaths at 3,285.

81% of people with COVID-19 in the state have recovered.

According to Saturday’s report, 4,410 tests came back negative.

Barron County’s cases increased by 93 putting the total number at 3,558.

Chippewa County reports four new cases. Its total is now at 4,535 confirmed COVID cases.

Dunn County saw an increase of 45 cases. The new total is 2,765.

Eau Claire County stands at 7,661 cases of COVID-19 as the number of cases increased by 98 on Saturday.

La Crosse County’s cases increased by 93 with a new total of 7,906 confirmed COVID cases.

