Altoona family unveils holiday lights display

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - For the fourth year in a row, cars are flocking to an Altoona front yard each night during the holiday season.

The Wendt family unveiled its annual holiday lights display Friday. It’s located at 2196 Moonlight Bay Drive.

“It impresses me every time I turn them on. It’s just amazing that everything works together,” said homeowner Matt Wendt.

Those who drive by Wendt’s property will see plenty of flashing LED lights. The lights are set to music on FM station 93.5.

“So we put in the song and we got a program that takes all the beats out of the music and then we tell the lights to turn on or off at those certain times and then we also can put things on our matrixes, pictures to come up at the beats of the music,” Wendt said. “So it’s all synchronized together.”

Todd and Danielle Boos brought their family to the lights show. They weren’t disappointed.

“It’s just something different. It’s something you don’t see everywhere and it keeps the kids attention and we enjoy it,” Danielle Boos said.

She also had a message for the Wendt family.

“Thank you, cause it’s something that we can all enjoy and they must have put a lot of time and effort into it and it’s something that everyone around can come out and do together and be together as a family,” she said.

Wendt said he hopes to see more cars stop by his property in the coming weeks.

“I love it when they all come out,” he said. “The more, the merrier. Just keep your headlights off and don’t bother other people when you’re out here.”

Wendt said the Christmas music and lights themes will alternate each day.

The lights will be on every night through Jan. 1, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

