Advertisement

Board of Elections certifies election results in Milwaukee County

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee County Board of Elections certified election results Friday evening, concluding the recount.

President-elect Joe Biden’s lead increased by 132 votes after county election officials recounted the county’s votes. Biden, a Democrat, won the state by about 20,600 votes.

His margin in Milwaukee and Dane counties was about 2-to-1.

Elections Director Julietta Henry noted that the total votes cast in the county according to the Board of Canvassers was 459,723.

President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris received 317,527 votes while President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence received 134,482.

Election officials noted there was no evidence or instances of fraud found while performing the recount. The board did acknowledge some instances of clerk issues, which they have noted for the record, but emphasized that there was no fraud committed.

The Dane County Clerk’s Office expects the presidential election recount to be finished on Sunday. Certification in Dane County is expected to happen on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash
One person is dead after Friday morning crash
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating in a video teleconference call...
Trump may be coming to terms with loss, won’t acknowledge
Nursing home
Virus claims nearly 300 nursing home residents in 4 weeks
Couple finds 66 bottles of whisky in their home while doing renovations.
Couple finds walls of whisky in new home
Schuetzy's Tavern hosted its first "Gobble Wobble" run Thursday morning.
Chippewa County bar hosts ‘Gobble Wobble’ Run

Latest News

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service emblem by MGN.
Trump administration moves ahead on gutting bird protections
FILE - This April 5, 2020, file photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed...
High court takes up census case, as other count issues loom
The Wendt's light show in Altoona, Wis.
Altoona family unveils holiday lights display
SKYWARN 13 FORECAST AT TEN (11/27/20)
Altoona Christmas Lights Display (11/27/20)
Altoona Christmas Lights Display (11/27/20)