Chippewa Valley Mazda’s ‘60 Days of Giving’ provides free car to two deserving Wisconsinites

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) -‘Tis the season to give thanks for what we have and give back to those in need.

The Chippewa Valley Mazda in Lake Hallie during their ’60 Days of Giving’ is giving two deserving community members a free car and years’ worth of gas.

You can anonymously nominate someone deserving in the Chippewa Valley and after a winner is selected, their new ride will be delivered the week of December 14.

Dealership owner Bill Bertrand says although they’ve been giving back to the community for years, this year amid the pandemic feels more important than ever.

“What we’ve always done is relied on the community as the backbone to the program, so while we’re the means to supplying nothing flashy, a basic reliable piece of transportation, in our minds it’s really the community,” Bertrand says.

Bertrand says they’ve given two cars away for the past nine years, and it started with them wanting to give back to the community that’s given them so much.

“When the community goes out there they know the situation of an individual better than anybody and I think that’s always been the conduit that works really well, by them nominating, by them actually thinking through it and taking the time to tell us why, when we get together and look at these stories and there are some really compelling ones, you know it makes it a lot easier,” Bertrand says.

If you’d like to nominate someone, click here.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.