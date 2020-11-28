‘Tinsel & Tidings’ virtual auction to benefit childhood cancer charity

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Local businesses are auctioning off Christmas trees to raise money to fight childhood cancer.

The trees are displayed in the windows of the Pablo Center at the Confluence for people to see before placing bids.

Money raised in the tinsel and tidings auction benefits Mighty Maddy’s Mission…an organization that aims to create a positive impact on the kids and families affected by childhood cancer.

You can bid via QR code from Haymarket Plaza or the Mighty Maddy’s Mission Facebook page.

‘Tinsels & Tidings’ organizer and Executive Director of Visit Eau Claire, Benny Anderson, says he’s happy to have the virtual fundraiser amid the pandemic.

“The whole thing behind a family being stuck in the hospital with cancer is that it’s a lot like the stay-at-home quarantine, I mean we’ve all dealt with it for a couple months but in reality these families deal with it day-in and day-out for years…so it’s really important to us to make sure these families still have the support that they need,” Anderson says.

The tree along with all its decorations will go to the highest bidder and the event runs through December 6.

