Arpin woman dies after Saturday morning crash with semi

(KOSA)
By Maria Blough
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WOOD CO., Wis. (WEAU) -A woman has died after an early morning accident in the Township of Arpin on Saturday.

The woman was driving a UTV west bound on State Highway 186 trying to turn into a driveway to a field when the UTV was hit by a semi.

The UTV driver was ejected from the vehicle, and died at the scene.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department said the crash is still under investigation. They will not release the names of those involved in the accident until the family has been notified.

