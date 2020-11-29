Dane County Clerk’s Office concludes election recount; Biden maintains lead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Clerk’s Office has officially completed it’s recount of the 2020 presidential election—certifying results Sunday.

According to Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell, Joe Biden maintained his lead with 260,094 votes. Donald Trump stood at 78,754 votes after the recount.

This is a net gain of 45 votes for the president. The certified results are now being sent to the Wisconsin Elections Commission. — Sanika Bhargaw NBC15 (@SanikaBhargaw) November 29, 2020

County Clerk Scott McDonell tweeted Saturday that the recount was done, but they still needed time to reconcile some precinct information and get the data ready for certification.

The Board of Canvass met Sunday morning at the Monona Terrace to finish and certify.

The Monona Terrace is mostly empty this morning after Dane County wrapped up its recount last night. The Board of Canvassers is meeting soon to certify the results of that recount. Posted by Sanika Bhargaw NBC15 on Sunday, November 29, 2020

