Dane County Clerk’s Office concludes election recount; Biden maintains lead
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Clerk’s Office has officially completed it’s recount of the 2020 presidential election—certifying results Sunday.
According to Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell, Joe Biden maintained his lead with 260,094 votes. Donald Trump stood at 78,754 votes after the recount.
County Clerk Scott McDonell tweeted Saturday that the recount was done, but they still needed time to reconcile some precinct information and get the data ready for certification.
The Board of Canvass met Sunday morning at the Monona Terrace to finish and certify.
