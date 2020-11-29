Advertisement

Dane County completes election recount

By Tajma Hall and Sanika Bhargaw
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Clerk’s Office has completed it’s recount of the presidential election but has not certified the results.

County Clerk Scott McDonell tweeted Saturday that the recount was done but says they still need time to reconcile some precinct information and get the data ready for certification.

McDonell says that process is expected to take a few hours. The Board will meet at the Monona Terrace Sunday morning at 10am to finish and certify.

As of Saturday morning, the county only had one precinct left to count and had gone through more than 222,000 ballots.

The official deadline for Dane County to complete certification is Tuesday, Dec. 1.

In Milwaukee County, officials wrapped up its presidential recount Friday, certifying their election results and discovering no instances of fraud.

TMJ4 reports that there are 65 ballots missing from the City of Milwaukee, but the Board of Canvassers has voted to continue with their certification of results without the ballots.

County Clerk George Christenson said that as of now, those ballots will not be counted. Those missing ballots are the only votes left to be tallied out of 460,000 ballots total in Milwaukee County.

President Trump tweeted Saturday afternoon he would be bringing a case about “people who have voted illegally” after the recount. Twitter flagged the president’s tweet with a message indicating the claims of election fraud are disputed.

President Trump and his campaign took issue with tens of thousands of ballots, cast through in-person absentee voting or by voters who are indefinitely confined. Those objections were thrown out by the Dane and Milwaukee County Boards of Canvassers.

