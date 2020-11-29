Advertisement

Early morning fire affects businesses in downtown Tomah

Tomah Fire
Tomah Fire(Tomah Police Department)
By Maria Blough
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOMAH, Wis. (WEAU) -Superior Ave in downtown Tomah remains closed after an early morning fire on Sunday.

The Tomah Police Department said in a post to their Facebook page that they’ve been working with many other agencies like the Tomah Fire Department since 5 a.m. to manage the aftermath of a fire that damaged several downtown businesses.

According to their post, no one was injured in the fire.

This incident remains under investigation. WEAU will update this story as more information is released.

