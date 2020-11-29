Advertisement

Turtle Lake man dies after UTV crash

By Maria Blough
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 9:48 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
POLK CO., Wis. (WEAU) - A 43-year-old man from Turtle Lake is dead after a UTV accident Saturday evening.

The incident happened near the 1500 block of County Trunk Highway T and 10th St.

The man was driving when he lost control of the vehicle. It rolled, and he was ejected from the UTV.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the man was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

He died on the way to the hospital.

Police said from the preliminary investigation, they believe alcohol and speed were factors in the accident.

This crash remains under investigation.

