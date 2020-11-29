Advertisement

Hyundai, Kia fined for delaying US engine failure recalls

Kia and Hyundai Logos
Kia and Hyundai Logos(WJRT)
By Tom Krisher
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(AP) -Hyundai and Kia will spend $137 million on fines and safety improvements because they moved too slowly to recall over 1 million U.S. vehicles with engines that can fail.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the penalties Friday.

They resolve a three-year government probe into the companies’ behavior involving recalls of multiple models dating to the 2011 model year. The agency says automakers have to recognize the urgency of safety recalls.

Hyundai will pay $54 million and invest $40 million to improve safety operations. Another $46 million in penalties will be deferred as long as it meets safety conditions.

Affiliated automaker Kia must pay $27 million and invest $16 million on safety performance measures. Another $27 million payment may be deferred.

