Advertisement

Investigators search doctor’s office, probing Maradona death

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentine police searched the home and office of Diego Maradona’s personal doctor on Sunday as part of investigations into the death of the 60-year-old soccer star, which caused a wave of grief across the country.

Reporters saw several police officers stationed at the door of the offices of neurologist Dr. Leopoldo Luque in Buenos Aires’ Belgrano neighborhood.

Court investigators have been taking declarations from Maradona’s relatives, according to a statement from the San Isidro prosecutor’s office, which is overseeing a probe into the medical attention Maradona received prior to his death on Wednesday.

It said investigators were trying to secure Maradona’s medical records.

Police guard the entrance to Dr. Leopoldo Luque's practice in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday,...
Police guard the entrance to Dr. Leopoldo Luque's practice in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. Luque was Diego Maradona's personal doctor, and his house and offices were raided Sunday in the midst of investigations to establish the circumstances of Maradona's death.(AP Photo/Leo La Valle)

Maradona was buried Thursday in a private ceremony attended by only two dozen people following a vigil at the presidential palace where tens of thousands of weeping fans lined up to filed past his coffin.

Maradona died of a heart attack in a house outside Buenos Aires where he had been recovering from a brain operation Nov. 3. He had suffered from a long series of medical issues, some related to overindulgence in drugs and alcohol.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman at work sprang into action to help deliver a baby in a parking. (Source: CNN)
Store manager helps woman give birth in parking lot
Arpin woman dies after Saturday morning crash with semi
The Wendt's light show in Altoona, Wis.
Altoona family unveils holiday lights display
Dane County expects recount to finish on Sunday
Dane County completes election recount
Coronavirus
5,000 more cases and 167 new hospitalizations as Wisconsin DHS reports Saturday’s COVID-19 numbers

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater...
Completed Wisconsin recount confirms Biden’s win over Trump
Dane County Clerk’s Office concludes election recount; Biden maintains lead
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,...
Fauci: US may see ‘surge upon a surge’ of virus in weeks ahead
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton watches from the sideline in the second half of an...
NFL fines Saints $500,000, Patriots $350,000