Local businesses feel the love this Small Business Saturday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Today is Small Business Saturday and this year’s event seemed more important to support than ever before.

Ben Polzin of Down to Earth Garden Center told WEAU,

“2020 has been an interesting year. A lot of ups and downs, concerns, sleepless nights.”

Small business owners like Polzin and his family have had to make many adjustments just to keep their doors open this year.

“We have been able to adapt and change through these trying times from the safety protocols we put in place here to the online store so people can shop online for curbside pickup,” Polzin said.

Following a black friday like we haven’t seen before, the garden center on Small Business Saturday had a healthy flow of customers looking to support a local store which was built from the ground up.

“It’s really easy to shop online or at big box stores. That’s their selling point, it’s easy, it’s affordable but there’s also a family behind each one of these small businesses,” Polzin says.

In downtown Eau Claire, owner of Raggedy Man Goods and Gifts, Matt Pabich, was also doing good business. The small downtown store had customers form a socially distanced line out the door.

“For what it’s worth it’s almost like it’s not a pandemic but what’s really great is people are still appreciating space and being really respectful so it’s really good to see people bustling around down here,” Pabich said.

Both business owners agree that this community does support small businesses and their customers understand the importance of their loyalty.

“That money is staying right in the community, it’s supporting an immediate family and those are the people that go to school with your kids or the people on your sports team,” Polzin said.

“The thing with the area that I always harp back to is that Eau Claire has been so supportive of small businesses, reaching out to see if they can do curbside or if there’s ways we can ship to them,” said Pabich.

Although Small Business Saturday is winding down and you won’t get the same deals until 2021, the business owners in town urge you to continue shopping with them to make sure they make it until next year.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.