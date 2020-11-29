Advertisement

Wisconsin corn growers expect to see record yields

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 4:04 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin corn growers are expected to see record yields this year.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service forecast an average of 184 bushels of corn per acre.

That’s six bushels, or about 3 percent, higher than the previous record set in 2016 and almost 11 percent higher than what farmers saw last year.

Joe Lauer, an agronomy professor for the University of Wisconsin-Madison, says farmers were grateful for more normal weather patterns this year after an extremely wet season in 2019.

