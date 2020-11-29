Wisconsin has more than 70,000 active COVID-19 cases according to DHS’ Sunday report

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports an increase of 3,831 positive COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The number of active cases in the state sits at 73,263.

An additional 117 people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic stands at 16,999.

The state also reported 22 new deaths on Sunday putting the total number of deaths at 3,307.

81% of people with COVID-19 in the state have recovered.

According to Sunday’s report, 5,680 tests came back negative.

Barron County’s cases increased by 22 putting the total number at 3,580.

Chippewa County reports 63 new cases and one new death. Its total is now at 4,598 confirmed COVID cases and 51 deaths.

Dunn County saw an increase of 25 cases. The new total is 2,790.

Eau Claire County stands at 7,756 cases of COVID-19 as the number of cases increased by 95 on Sunday.

La Crosse County’s cases increased by 105 with a new total of 8,011 confirmed COVID cases.

