Advertisement

Wisconsin has more than 70,000 active COVID-19 cases according to DHS’ Sunday report

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(WRDW)
By Maria Blough
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports an increase of 3,831 positive COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The number of active cases in the state sits at 73,263.

An additional 117 people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic stands at 16,999.

The state also reported 22 new deaths on Sunday putting the total number of deaths at 3,307.

81% of people with COVID-19 in the state have recovered.

According to Sunday’s report, 5,680 tests came back negative.

Barron County’s cases increased by 22 putting the total number at 3,580.

Chippewa County reports 63 new cases and one new death. Its total is now at 4,598 confirmed COVID cases and 51 deaths.

Dunn County saw an increase of 25 cases. The new total is 2,790.

Eau Claire County stands at 7,756 cases of COVID-19 as the number of cases increased by 95 on Sunday.

La Crosse County’s cases increased by 105 with a new total of 8,011 confirmed COVID cases.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman at work sprang into action to help deliver a baby in a parking. (Source: CNN)
Store manager helps woman give birth in parking lot
Arpin woman dies after Saturday morning crash with semi
The Wendt's light show in Altoona, Wis.
Altoona family unveils holiday lights display
Dane County expects recount to finish on Sunday
Dane County completes election recount
crash
Police release name of woman killed in Hwy 27 crash

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater...
Completed Wisconsin recount confirms Biden’s win over Trump
Kia and Hyundai Logos
Hyundai, Kia fined for delaying US engine failure recalls
Roberto Gomez, of Puerto Rico, dressed as Darth Vader, attends the world premiere of "Star...
Dave Prowse, actor who played Darth Vader, dies at 85
Tomah Fire
Early morning fire affects businesses in downtown Tomah