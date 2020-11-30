Advertisement

1 arrested after vehicle stuck on train tracks

Train collides into pick-up truck in Pierce County.
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A 23-year-old Plum City man has been arrested after officials were notified of a train colliding with a pick-up truck.

The Piece County Sheriff’s Office says Christopher Longsdorf was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after they received a report of a train colliding with a truck at the Chester Street crossing in the Village of Maiden Rock.

Officials add that Longsdorf was driving the pick-up truck when it became stuck on the railroad tracks. He was able to safely exit his vehicle right before the train crashed into it. The truck was pushed down the railroad and eventually started on fire.

The incident is still under investigation.

