1 person in custody after stabbing incident on Thanksgiving

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is in custody at the Eau Claire County Jail after Eau Claire Police responded to a report of a stabbing on Thanksgiving morning.

Public Information Officer Josh Miller says Kelly Weiberg was arrested after officers responded to the 600 block of Franklin Street. Officials found a witness covered in blood and a man who was unresponsive in the backyard. The man had a stab wound to his chest.

Officers had talked to witnesses who stated Weiberg had stabbed the victim and that he was inside the residence. When ordered outside, Weiberg initially complied but refused to show his hands or follow other directions. A less lethal foam sponge round was used in an effort to take him into custody.

Investigators say he had gotten into a fight with another male which results in Weiberg’s facial injuries. He then stabbed the male and later admitted that he was intoxicated and remembered using a knife against a man he had punched.

