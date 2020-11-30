Artists Sunday encourages people to shop their local artists this holiday season

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - From Black Friday, to Small Business Saturday, today marks the first ‘Artists Sunday’. The day is meant to encourage people to support artists, and maybe give something hand crafted during the holidays this year.

On the inside of what looks to be a regular old River Falls dairy farm is a safe haven, where glass artisan Bonnie Rubinstein creates a rare form of art.

“It’s the perfect spot. My husband built this space for me and I have kilns and grinding machines and cutting machines,” said Rubinstein.

She uses many tools and materials to create fused glass art in the form of lighting fixtures, small decor, and large glass murals. She considers herself self taught and passionate.

“I gave up all my other professions really just to be involved in glass. It’s a full time commitment because it’s a difficult medium to conquer.” This year has been chaotic for artists like Rubinstein.

“A lot of galleries are closed. a lot of venues aren’t open for people to come see art,” she says.

But her art is something she has control over.

“You can make the art happen the way you want it to.”

That is the message and reasoning behind the new trend of Artists Sunday.

“How are artists supposed to make a living these days? I think what they’re doing is really great,” Rubinstein said.

From clothing, to pens to paintings. Art and handmade items can be a unique and special gift to give this holiday season.

“It touches people, especially people who have a piece of art that they love and connect to it’s like some kind of healing element in the home.”

Most artists are offering discounts for Artists Sunday, including Bonnie Rubinstein Studio who’s deals run until the end of the year.

