Advertisement

JORDYN RAE

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Jordyn Rae for the Sunshine Award. Mrs. Rae is a teacher at Bloomer Middle School and her third hour class loves and appreciates her. A student once said, “Mrs. Rae is caring and kind and I would be sad if I didn’t have her as a teacher.” Everyone else would be as well. She is so full of positivity and is kind to everyone. So, Mrs. Rae, whenever you see this just know that everyone loves you and wishes they could have a fragment of your greatness.

Tina Kelley

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATED: Woman involved in Saturday morning crash with semi identified
Crash
Turtle Lake man dies after UTV crash
crash
Police release name of woman killed in Hwy 27 crash
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton watches from the sideline in the second half of an...
NFL fines Saints $500,000, Patriots $350,000
Coronavirus
Wisconsin has more than 70,000 active COVID-19 cases according to DHS’ Sunday report

Latest News

JILL PRITZL
SANDRA RASMUSSEN
PAM THOMASSON
KLARISSA AND SHAWN WALDHAUSER