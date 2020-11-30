EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Jordyn Rae for the Sunshine Award. Mrs. Rae is a teacher at Bloomer Middle School and her third hour class loves and appreciates her. A student once said, “Mrs. Rae is caring and kind and I would be sad if I didn’t have her as a teacher.” Everyone else would be as well. She is so full of positivity and is kind to everyone. So, Mrs. Rae, whenever you see this just know that everyone loves you and wishes they could have a fragment of your greatness.

Tina Kelley

