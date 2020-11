EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Klarissa and Shawn Waldhauser for the Sunshine Award. Klarissa is my daughter and Shawn is my son-in-law and I would like to thank them immensely for always being there for their mom. I appreciate them and I love them so very much. I want to thank them from the bottom of my heart.

Tressa Mizer

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.