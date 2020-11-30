Local, state COVID statistics as WI reports fewer tests, cases, & deaths

WISCONSIN (WEAU, WBAY) - The Eau Claire City-County Health Department reports 34 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, November 30 for a total of 7,790. An estimated 1,649 cases are active in Eau Claire County. The county has a total of 57 deaths, no new deaths are reported Monday. A total of 243 cases (or 3.1%) have ever required hospitalization.

Chippewa County Public Health adds 68 positive tests for a total of 4,666.

The La Crosse County Health Department reports 76 more cases Monday, November 30 bringing the county’s total to 8,087.

Dunn County sees an increase of 22 cases on Monday for a total of 2,812.

The Rusk County Public Health Department reports one new COVID death since Friday for a total of seven in the county. The county also adds 64 new cases, and one new hospitalization since last week. The county has 872 total cases, 381 active cases, and 39 cases ever hospitalized.

Since Friday, Barron County Public Health reports 154 new COVID cases bringing the county’s total to 3,619. Of those total cases, 819 are considered active. The county has a total of 41 deaths. No new deaths are reported Monday.

_____________________________________________________________________

STATEWIDE

The Thanksgiving holiday continues to bring in lower numbers in coronavirus testing in Wisconsin. Monday, the Department of Health Services reported 2,534 new cases are identified in the latest batch of test results. That’s the fewest test results since October 5, and aside from Friday’s two-month low of 1,300 cases, the 2,534 new cases is the fewest since October 12.

TOTAL TESTS: 8,740

Positive: 2,534 (28.99%)

Negative: 6,206

The 2,534 new cases is well below the 7-day average of 4,209 new cases per day.

The positivity rate -- the percentage of tests which came back positive -- was 28.99%, which is below the 7-day average of 34.59%.

It’s been an erratic week for coronavirus numbers from the state Department of Health Services. With multiple testing sites closed and less testing over the holiday break, coronavirus cases fell to a two-month low on Friday, followed by more than 5,000 new cases and a 53% positivity rate Saturday, then 7-day averages back on the rise on Sunday. We’ve reported since last week that there may be a spike in case and death numbers for days after the testing sites reopen and staffing returns to normal for completing test results and verifying COVID-19 deaths.

DEATH TOLL: 3,313

The state reported 6 more deaths Monday, bringing the state’s death toll to 3,313.

The five counties reporting deaths were: Bayfield, Milwaukee, Rock, Waukesha (2) and Wood.

County case numbers will be updated later in this article.

The 7-day average for deaths was the same as Sunday, with 43 per day, but last week that average was ranging in the 50′s.

ACTIVE CASES: 17.8%

A total 387,235 people in Wisconsin have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus in less than 10 months.

The percentage of active cases fell Monday to 17.8%, with 68,774 people diagnosed in the past 30 days who haven’t been medically cleared. The state says 315,086 people are considered recovered, or 81.4% of known coronavirus cases.

95 HOSPITALIZATIONS

For the third time in 10 days, fewer than 100 people were hospitalized for treatment of serious COVID-19 symptoms. The DHS says 96 people were hospitalized in the last 24 hours, well below the 7-day average of 166 hospitalizations per day.

Since the start of the pandemic, more than 17,000 people (17,095) have been hospitalized for COVID-19, which is 4.4% of all known cases.

On Sunday, the latest figures available, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 1,824 COVID-19 patients currently in hospitals, including 398 in ICU. This is the first time the number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU dropped below 400 since November 9, when there were 396. Changes in hospitalization numbers take deaths and discharges into account. We’ll update this report when we get updated figures later Monday afternoon.

The alternate care facility at the state fairgrounds was down to 6 patients Monday. The field hospital is meant to help free up hospital beds by taking patients who are close to being released from the hospital but not quite ready, such as those who are ambulatory but still need oxygen.

HOSPITAL READINESS

Sunday, the WHA also reported there are 198 ICU beds open in the state’s 134 hospitals, indicating 86.5% of the state’s intensive care beds are occupied. Overall, 15.89% of the state’s medically licensed beds are open.

The need for supplies is unchanged- 24 hospitals reporting less than a week’s supply of gowns, 12 are still short on paper medical masks, 9 need goggles, and 7 are in need of N95 masks.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.