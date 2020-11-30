Advertisement

Markquart Motors launches campaign to give back to area nonprofits

Markquart Gives Back campaign is underway and voting is open until Dec. 11.
By Molly Gardner
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -It’s the season of giving, and one local dealership wants to give back to local nonprofits.

The Markquart Motors Dealership launched it Markquart Gives Back Campaign.

Community members will vote on local nonprofits to decide where the dealership will donate $50,000. The top 10 organizations with the most votes will each receive $5,000.

Owner of Markquart Motors John Markquart says this is a great way for the dealership to give back to the community.

“The Markquart’s are just very thankful for our community and for the support that the community has given us over the years so we’re just glad to be in a position where we can do our part to help out.”

Voting is open until December 11. For more information, click here.

