Nobody injured in Chippewa Falls house fire

Everyone from inside the residence is safe.
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 5:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -

Several crews are investigating the scene of a house fire in Chippewa Falls.

The Chippewa Falls Police Department posted on its Facebook page just after 2 a.m. with a video of the fire.

The department is asking people to avoid the 200 block of East Willow Street, as crews continue to monitor the situation.

The department says the fire has been contained and is out. Everyone from inside the residence is safe.

