Advertisement

Rodgers’ 4 TD passes help Packers roll over Bears 41-25

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts after throwing a touchdown pass against...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts after throwing a touchdown pass against the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov 29. 2020, between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) -- Aaron Rodgers threw four touchdown passes and the Green Bay Packers beat the slumping Chicago Bears 41-25 to pad their NFC North lead.

Green Bay (8-3) scored touchdowns on each of its first three possessions and grabbed a three-game division edge over Chicago (5-6) and Minnesota. The Bears have dropped five straight since getting off to a 5-1 start.

Chicago’s Mitchell Trubisky threw three touchdown passes but also had three turnovers that led to Packers touchdowns.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATED: Woman involved in Saturday morning crash with semi identified
A woman at work sprang into action to help deliver a baby in a parking. (Source: CNN)
Store manager helps woman give birth in parking lot
crash
Police release name of woman killed in Hwy 27 crash
The Wendt's light show in Altoona, Wis.
Altoona family unveils holiday lights display
Dane County expects recount to finish on Sunday
Dane County completes election recount

Latest News

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton watches from the sideline in the second half of an...
NFL fines Saints $500,000, Patriots $350,000
Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller, right, kicks off as Ryan McCord (27) holds to start the second half...
Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller becomes first woman to play in Power 5
Wisconsin cornerback Rachad Wildgoose (5) against against Michigan during the second half of an...
Wisconsin CB Wildgoose says he plans to enter NFL draft
NFL Logo
COVID-19 outbreak pushes Steelers-Ravens to next Tuesday