The Board of Education for the School District of La Crosse to host membership workshop

LA CROSSE, Wis. (PRESS RELEASE) The Board of Education for the School District of La Crosse will be hosting a virtual informational meeting about the upcoming April election and available positions on the school board.

Those interested in serving students, staff, and the La Crosse community as a member of the Board of Education are encouraged to attend this meeting. The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. and will be held virtually via Google Meet.

Residents planning to attend the workshop are asked to RSVP to the superintendent’s office by sending an email to lsteiger@lacrossesd.org or by calling 608.789.7659 to register for the meeting and obtain the Google Meet link.

An election will be held in the School District of La Crosse on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, for three Board of Education positions. The term of office for a school board member is three years beginning on Monday, April 26, 2021.

Incumbents include Brad Quarberg, Keonte Turner, and Jeff Meyer.

Detailed information about the role of a Board member is available in the Wisconsin Association of School Boards (WASB) Guide for Candidates.

