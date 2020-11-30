Understanding COVID-19 fatigue

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The number of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin is dropping slightly. However, healthcare workers say that doesn’t mean you can let your guard down.

“We’re worn out too, we’re tired, we want to see our families and friends,” says HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital Director of Emergency Services Robin Schultz.

After months of doing their part to slow the spread of COVID-19, many people are starting to suffer with another new condition: “COVID Fatigue”.

“People are tired of being home alone or away from friends and family and they want to find a reason to celebrate and get together,” Schultz says.

But Schultz says now is not the time to let up.

“COVID has really surged again in our region over the past few weeks,” she says. “We only anticipate that to increase given the Wisconsin deer hunt and Thanksgiving gatherings.”

Schultz says it’s important for us to remember that COVID-19 and other illnesses do not discriminate.

“The healthiest people get COVID, the healthiest people get Influenza, everyone can get a virus,” she says.

Marshfield Clinic Counselor, Sharon Besterfeldt, says the fatigue we may be feeling is a form of grief from missing things we may have taken for granted before the pandemic began.

“The places we could go and the things we could do and the people we could see were things that we never gave a second thought,” she says.

To combat the feeling of fatigue, Prevea Health Counselor Jeni Gronemus recommends people start thinking about the pandemic differently.

“Focus on the why, why are you doing this, why are you continuing to follow these guidelines like the social distancing and the masking and the frequent handwashing,” she says. “We need to keep in mind the importance of that is to keep other people safe and keep ourselves safe.”

A different outlook, for a very different time in our lives.

