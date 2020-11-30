Advertisement

U.S. Department of Agriculture launches AskUSDA

By Tyler Mickelson
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTOON, Wis. (WEAU) - The deadlines continue to be many for farmers, and voting for Farm Service Agency county committees is nearing. Eligible farmers have until Dec. 7 to return to local FSA offices – or have postmarked – ballots that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has mailed to them. County committees have three to 11 members, and the committees provide input into federal agriculture programs. Farmers eligible to vote in the election must be participants or cooperators in an FSA program.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has launched a new AskUSDA contact center in an attempt to streamline public contacts with the department. USDA officials said last week in a press release that people with questions concerning programs have had to navigate many telephone numbers and Web sites, but that the new system should streamline those contacts. The program’s telephone number is 833-One-USDA, which operates 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. during weekdays. Information also is available at the ask.usda.gov Web site; that site also will have chat agents available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Questions also may be e-mailed to askusda@usda.gov.

Registration has opened for the USDA’s 97th annual Agricultural Outlook Forum, which will be held virtually Feb. 18-19. There is no registration cost for the event. The forum’s theme is “Building on Innovation: A Pathway to Resilience.” Registration information is available on the USDA’s Web site.

Preliminary sales figures show the number of Wisconsin deer hunters were up this year compared with the 2019 and 2018 seasons. Initial figures that the number of licenses for gun, bow, crossbow, sports and patron licenses were 810,233, with 559,591 for gun-hunting privileges only – the overall license number a 3.2 percent increase compared with 2019. Women hunting made up the largest demographic increase, with about 90,000 women buying licenses – a 9 percent increase compared with last year. Final numbers will be available in January, DNR officials said. The state’s gun-dear season, which ran through the past week, ended yesterday.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATED: Woman involved in Saturday morning crash with semi identified
Crash
Turtle Lake man dies after UTV crash
crash
Police release name of woman killed in Hwy 27 crash
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton watches from the sideline in the second half of an...
NFL fines Saints $500,000, Patriots $350,000
Coronavirus
Wisconsin has more than 70,000 active COVID-19 cases according to DHS’ Sunday report

Latest News

The Senate side of the U.S. Capitol is seen on the morning of Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3,...
Congress returns with virus aid, federal funding unresolved
The most active hurricane season on record comes to a close on Monday after a historic 30 named...
Record-breaking hurricane season comes to an end
By purchasing cheese this holiday, you are supporting the cheese makers and the farmers.
Shopping with Sarah: Tasty treats made in Western Wisconsin
Everyone from inside the residence is safe.
UPDATE: Officials estimate $10,000 of structure damage in Chippewa Falls house fire