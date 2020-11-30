UWEC hosting free community rapid testing site at Memorial High School

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-Eau Claire and Rhino Medical Supply have teamed up to offer free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to the community.

The Abbot BinaxNOW tests are available each Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Memorial High School.

“It takes about 15 minutes to get the results. It’s great people can wait here and get their results and that way people can head home and know exactly what they’re working,” said Aleah Sauter, the site’s medical lead.

The testing is for people with and without symptoms. When somebody takes a test, they swab themselves from their car. They put the cotton swab an inch into each of their nostrils and swirl five times each. A medical professional walks each person through the test, ensuring they do it correctly.

People awaiting results wait in the Memorial High School parking lot. The swab is then tested for a protein indicating whether the person has the virus.

“It’s a very very simple style test,” Sauter said. “It actually reads like a pregnancy test where one line is negative, two lines is positive.”

People who are asymptomatic but test positive or show symptoms but test negative must then get a PCR test on site. People who show symptoms and have a positive antigen test are confirmed positives without a PCR test. People who test negative and don’t have symptoms don’t need a PCR test.

“The PCR is more of a genetic style of testing where they’re looking for a lot smaller traces of COVID,” Sauter said.

She also said testing negative isn’t a free pass to ignore COVID-19 safety protocols.

“This negative is not a fool proof way of getting a negative in order for people to go off and then start congregating in groups or have parties or with their families as hard as that may be because you could be negative one day and the next day you could not be,” Sauter said.

In addition to medical staff, it takes an army of volunteers to run the testing site.

“I’m glad that so many people are deciding to get tested because I think it’s important to definitely fight this virus that’s going around,” volunteer Grace Holldorf said.

People interested in getting tested can register for an appointment here. Results are uploaded to this site. People receive and email with a link to their results.

