YMCA offers full-day virtual learning centers for students

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -While students have gone from learning in the chairs of their classrooms to the chairs of their homes, area YMCA’s are providing a third option.

The YMCA of the Chippewa Valley is providing full-day virtual learning centers in Eau Claire and Chippewa falls for students, kindergarten through 12 years old.

“Like everything else with COVID, everything is such the unknown so we always, going in, have plan a,b,c and d at least, and then sometimes we’ll get thrown something where an e comes in,” says Caroline Wee, YMCA’s Association Director of Child Care Services.

Wee says providing child care and helping with school work serves busy parents who are trying to navigate a ‘new normal’.

“They’re working from home and trying to do school work with their child, that’s not very conducive to that situation they really do have times where they need that one-on-one help with their homework,” Wee says.

There is a daily fee of $41 for members and $44 for nonmembers, but meals are provided free curtesy of the Eau Claire Area School District.

And a grant from United Way can provide scholarships for some parents who understandably were not prepared for child care expenses amid the pandemic.

“...To make sure that any kiddos who need care, have it,” Wee says.

Parents send the children’s weekly school assignments so that teaching staff can be prepared to help.

The YMCA classrooms also allow students the social aspect of learning, they may be missing working from home.

Wee understands there may still be reservations...

“Parents are concerned of course, that their kids aren’t in person but they’re learning new skills because they’re learning to navigate different programs to get their assignments done researching online, things like that, that in a technology based world that we are moving into, is actually really great education,” says Wee.

She says education shouldn’t be another hardship for parents during these times.

“When they do go home, that’s family time; we want that to be family time.”

