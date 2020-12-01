Advertisement

Area wellness clinic lifts spirits with “Disco Day”

By Molly Gardner
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -One local wellness clinic decided to step back in time today in an effort to lift spirits.

Optima Health and Vitality in Eau Claire held a “Disco Day” Tuesday, which included disco lights and streamers and all of the staff were dressed in 70s themed clothing.

Owner of Optima Health and Vitality William Bauer says it’s a small way the company can lift spirits.

“We know a lot of people are having a difficult time you know lot of them are nervous and things with the pandemic and so we’re trying to be a positive force out there.”

The company also had a contest for patients and staff where they brought in baby pictures and had to guess who was who.

Earlier in the year, the company held a “Where’s Waldo Day” where all the staff dressed up as Waldo.

