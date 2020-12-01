Barron County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing 16-year-old

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Officials are searching for a 16-year-old who has been missing for over 36 hours.

Barron County Sheriff’s Department says Corey Hayden is missing from the Rice Lake area and does not have his cell phone or medication.

Hayden was last seen wearing blue jeans, a sweatshirt and Croc shoes. He is 5′ 9″ and 215 pounds.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the Barron County Sheriff’s Department at 715-537-3106.

