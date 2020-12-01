Advertisement

Barron County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing 16-year-old

Corey Hayden is missing from the Rice Lake area.
Corey Hayden is missing from the Rice Lake area.(Barron County Sheriff's Department)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Officials are searching for a 16-year-old who has been missing for over 36 hours.

Barron County Sheriff’s Department says Corey Hayden is missing from the Rice Lake area and does not have his cell phone or medication.

Hayden was last seen wearing blue jeans, a sweatshirt and Croc shoes. He is 5′ 9″ and 215 pounds.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the Barron County Sheriff’s Department at 715-537-3106.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Train collides into pick-up truck in Pierce County.
1 arrested after vehicle stuck on train tracks
Kelly Weiberg is in custody after admitting to stabbing another male on Thanksgiving.
1 person in custody after stabbing incident on Thanksgiving
Everyone from inside the residence is safe.
UPDATE: Officials estimate $10,000 of structure damage in Chippewa Falls house fire
UPDATED: Woman involved in Saturday morning crash with semi identified
COVID-19
Local, state COVID statistics as WI reports fewer tests, cases, & deaths

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Tuesday Weather (12/1/20)
Chippewa Falls holiday tradition shines bright in 2020
SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (12/1/20)
Christmas Village Lights Up Irvine Park (12/1/20) Part 3
Christmas Village Lights Up Irvine Park (12/1/20) Part 3