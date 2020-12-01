Chippewa Falls holiday tradition shines bright in 2020

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A very bright holiday tradition is continuing to shine this season in the Chippewa Valley. The lights are up at Irvine Park to once again transform the park into Christmas Village for the 33rd year.

More than 200 volunteers help put up the 100,000 lights throughout the park. You can drive or walk through to see the displays. Dick Hebert from the Chippewa Falls Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department asks that if you walk through to please wear a mask and social distance.

Christmas Village is open each day from 7 a.m. - 9:30 p.m. through New Year’s Day. The park will be open until midnight on Christmas Eve.

The main event was not canceled due to COVID but other activities will not be taking place this season including Run for the Lights, Chippewa Valley Newspapers Walk through the Park, horse drawn wagon rides and walking only nights.

But all the lights and Christmas spirit are still filling the park. It is free to drive or walk through Christmas Village but donations are appreciated.

