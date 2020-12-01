COVID-19: Stories from front line workers

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - During the course of the pandemic, we have highlighted the work of those in the medical field. As covid-19 continues to surge in the region, their job is becoming more and more difficult.

“I get to be here for people in what might be one of their worst times of their lives during a pandemic like this,” says Mayo Clinic Paramedic Andrew Torres.

Working the front lines of the pandemic has not been easy for those like Torres.

“Just the anxiety of the risk of infection for us, and we take good care of ourselves and take precautions, but there is always that risk looming overhead some days,” he says.

With cases of the virus continuing to rise in the state, it is a grim reminder of just how bad the pandemic has gotten.

“This is a time right now that I’ve never experienced before in my life where you walk out of one room and the next patient is critical,” says Mayo Clinic Critical Care Nurse Amy Spitzner.

For Mayo Clinic Respiratory Therapist Desirae Cogswell, the biggest challenge she faces is people thinking the virus is not real.

“I have heard people consider this a hoax, but I can tell you from my point of view which is not a good side of this virus, that it is not,” she says. “It is real, it’s here and we have a choice to make if we’re going to be part of the problem or part of the prevention.”

Spitzner, says the hardest part of her job is seeing how fast things can go from bad to worse.

“They can be fine one day and then the next day, they’re on the ventilator.”

Mayo Clinic Infectious Disease Nurse Traci Kokke says while wearing a mask and social distancing helps, there is one more thing you can do to help the state’s overwhelmed healthcare system.

“At this point and time just staying home and being aware of what you are doing and when you are doing it is going to be really important to break this virus,” she says.

A difficult but necessary step, to help those on the front line with the fight against COVID-19.

