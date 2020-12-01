First responders show appreciation for healthcare workers

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Local first responders came together this morning to show appreciation for our healthcare workers.

Eau Claire EMS along with the Eau Claire Fire Department and Police Department visited HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital at 6:30 Tuesday morning.

They brought trucks and squads and flashed their lights, clapped and thanked colleagues as they came and went during a shift change.

First responders will be back again at 6:30 for when the overnight shift comes in.

The departments will be doing the same event at Marshfield Medical Center and Mayo Clinic Health System the next two days.

